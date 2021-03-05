CUBIST S4E7: Changes in brain network connections following TBI in Special Operation Forces

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda, and Don discuss the article, “Characterizing changes in network connectivity following chronic head trauma in Special Forces military personnel: a combined resting-fMRI and DTI study” by Allen Champagne and colleagues, published in Brain Injury in April 2021.
Article Citation:
Champagne, A. A., Coverdale, N. S., Ross, A., Murray, C., Vallee, I., & Cook, D. J. (2021). Characterizing changes in network connectivity following chronic head trauma in special forces military personnel: a combined resting-fMRI and DTI study. Brain injury, 35(7), 760–768. https://doi.org/10.1080/02699052.2021.1906951.
Article LINK: hhttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33792439/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|05.03.2021
|05.19.2022 10:58
|Newscasts
|69257
|2205/DOD_109000244.mp3
|00:12:18
|2021
|Science
|US
|1
|0
|0
|0
