In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “Traumatic Brain Injury and Incidence Risk of Sleep Disorders in Nearly 200,000 US Veterans,” written by Yue Leng and colleagues and published in Neurology in March of 2021. For more information on treating sleep disorders after TBI, check out our Sleep Clinical Recommendation at Health.mil/TBIProviders.
Article Citation:
Leng, Y., Byers, A. L., Barnes, D. E., Peltz, C. B., Li, Y., & Yaffe, K. (2021). Traumatic Brain Injury and Incidence Risk of Sleep Disorders in Nearly 200,000 US Veterans. Neurology, 96(13), e1792–e1799. https://doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000011656
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33658328/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69254
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_109000241.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Science
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CUBIST S4E6 TBI and the risk of sleep disorder, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT