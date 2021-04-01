CUBIST S4E3 Recovery Profiles After Concussion

In this episode of CUBIST, Amanda and Don discuss the article, “Recovery Profiles after Concussion Among Male Student-Athletes and Service Cadets with a Family History of Neurodegenerative Disease: Data from the NCAA-DoD CARE Consortium,” written by Adam Harrison and colleagues. The article was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in December of 2020.
Article Citation: Harrison, A. T., McAllister, T., McCrea, M., Broglio, S. P., Moore, R. D., & CARE Consortium Investigators (2021). Recovery Profiles after Concussion among Male Student-Athletes and Service Cadets with a Family History of Neurodegenerative Disease: Data from the NCAA-DoD CARE Consortium. Journal of Neurotrauma, 38(4), 485–492. https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2020.7386
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33280495/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to Health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.
The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
