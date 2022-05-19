Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, U.S. Transportation Command commander, met with troops and allies in the region, and Lt. Gen. James Bierman, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, met with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and senior military leadership in Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 02:14
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 19, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Tokyo
    TRANSCOM
    IIIMEF
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom

