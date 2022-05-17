Fort Meade Declassified EP 57 with Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Welch, Fort Meade's newest member of the command team!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69239" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified we are talking to the newest addition to the garrison command team, Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Welch! We talk about how he connects with the service members he leads, advice for young Soldiers and how he maintains his work-life balance.



Plus... Joe talks candidly about his recent COVID experience.

And you might see some familiar faces at the O's Game on May 20th



Join us for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance on May 19 at Club Meade!