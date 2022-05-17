Fort Meade Declassified EP 57 with Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Welch, Fort Meade's newest member of the command team!

In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified we are talking to the newest addition to the garrison command team, Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Welch! We talk about how he connects with the service members he leads, advice for young Soldiers and how he maintains his work-life balance.
Plus... Joe talks candidly about his recent COVID experience.
And you might see some familiar faces at the O's Game on May 20th
Join us for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance on May 19 at Club Meade!
