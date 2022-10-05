Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ho-Chunk Music from Little Thunder Drum during Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation agreement signing ceremony, Part IV

    BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This audio clip has the sounds of the Native drumming group Little Thunder Drum during the agreement signing ceremony May 10, 2022, between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy, Wis., officials at Ho-Chunk facilities in Black River Falls, Wis. The two parties renewed a memorandum of understanding between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy that represents Fort McCoy's assumption of the U.S. Army’s legal responsibility under multiple federal laws and presidential executive orders to protect natural, historic, and sacred places with traditional religious and cultural importance to all Native American peoples, but especially those of the Ho-Chunk Nation on whose aboriginal territory the Fort McCoy military installation is now located. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69237
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108981380.mp3
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    music
    Fort McCoy
    Ho-Chunk Nation
    Little Thunder Drum
    Native American drums

