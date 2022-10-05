Ho-Chunk Music from Little Thunder Drum during Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation agreement signing ceremony, Part III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69236" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This audio clip has the sounds of the Native drumming group Little Thunder Drum during the agreement signing ceremony May 10, 2022, between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy, Wis., officials at Ho-Chunk facilities in Black River Falls, Wis. The two parties renewed a memorandum of understanding between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy that represents Fort McCoy's assumption of the U.S. Army’s legal responsibility under multiple federal laws and presidential executive orders to protect natural, historic, and sacred places with traditional religious and cultural importance to all Native American peoples, but especially those of the Ho-Chunk Nation on whose aboriginal territory the Fort McCoy military installation is now located. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)