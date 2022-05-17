Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army
In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Michael Underwood from Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. PEO EIS supports and fields Army and Department of Defense communications, logistics, medical, finance, personnel, training and procurement systems for every domain, branch, unit and Soldier in the Army.
Royar, Smith and Underwood discuss Global Combat Support System-Army — one program consisting of two components that meet the Soldier’s need for responsive support at the right place and time, and improve the commander’s situational awareness with accurate and responsive information.
This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army, by Jeremy Coburn
