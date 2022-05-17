What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69228" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode 2: Global Combat Support System-Army

In this episode, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith talk with Michael Underwood from Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. PEO EIS supports and fields Army and Department of Defense communications, logistics, medical, finance, personnel, training and procurement systems for every domain, branch, unit and Soldier in the Army.



Royar, Smith and Underwood discuss Global Combat Support System-Army — one program consisting of two components that meet the Soldier’s need for responsive support at the right place and time, and improve the commander’s situational awareness with accurate and responsive information.