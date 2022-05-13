Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #43

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airmen Thomas Tate, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is our guest on Roll Call. Tate and Tech Sgt Ces White talk about Tate’s Air Force lineage PEVs, and the viability of PEVs on Scott Air Force Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69222
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108979338.mp3
    Length: 00:31:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    podcast
    PEV
    126 ARW

