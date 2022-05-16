Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.2 - The People

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Austen and Drew talk with Matt Houston and Jeff McCoy about the early development days of software innovation across the DoD. Matt handled authorizations and policies for P1 ensuring the program’s security and its authority to operate (ATO). Jeff brought over a decade worth of software development experience to P1 helping to slingshot it from its inception to a program of record. The four innovators discuss the early stages of software development and how the DevSecOps community came together by emphasizing the spirit of collaboration and sharing, and ultimately letting good ideas emanate up to the surface of a challenge.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.2 - The People, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    DevSecOPs

