Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.2 - The People

Austen and Drew talk with Matt Houston and Jeff McCoy about the early development days of software innovation across the DoD. Matt handled authorizations and policies for P1 ensuring the program’s security and its authority to operate (ATO). Jeff brought over a decade worth of software development experience to P1 helping to slingshot it from its inception to a program of record. The four innovators discuss the early stages of software development and how the DevSecOps community came together by emphasizing the spirit of collaboration and sharing, and ultimately letting good ideas emanate up to the surface of a challenge.