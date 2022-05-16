Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.1 – Inception

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69217" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Our hosts talk with Air Force veteran Rob Slaughter who worked in and directed the early stages of the Platform One program. He continues to support the DoD software ecosystem as a small business owner. Rob, Austen, and Drew discuss the early stages of software innovation and how it grew across the DoD from self-forming teams of passionate and skilled professionals who wanted to provide needed tools to the warfighter in an efficient and innovative way.