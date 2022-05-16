Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.1 – Inception

Our hosts talk with Air Force veteran Rob Slaughter who worked in and directed the early stages of the Platform One program. He continues to support the DoD software ecosystem as a small business owner. Rob, Austen, and Drew discuss the early stages of software innovation and how it grew across the DoD from self-forming teams of passionate and skilled professionals who wanted to provide needed tools to the warfighter in an efficient and innovative way.
|05.16.2022
|05.16.2022 11:18
|Newscasts
|69217
|2205/DOD_108978630.mp3
|00:26:26
|2022
|Blues
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
