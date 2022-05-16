Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.1 – Inception

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Audio by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Our hosts talk with Air Force veteran Rob Slaughter who worked in and directed the early stages of the Platform One program. He continues to support the DoD software ecosystem as a small business owner. Rob, Austen, and Drew discuss the early stages of software innovation and how it grew across the DoD from self-forming teams of passionate and skilled professionals who wanted to provide needed tools to the warfighter in an efficient and innovative way.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:26
    Year 2022
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Platform One (P1) Pod – Ep.1 – Inception, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    P1
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    DevSecOps

