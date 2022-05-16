On this Pacific Pulse: Airmen on Yokota Air Base participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise, Service members in Australia go on a tour aboard USS Ashland, and Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3 conduct helicopter visit, board, search and seizure training.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 03:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69212
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108978149.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 16, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
