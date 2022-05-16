Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: May 16, 2022

    JAPAN

    05.16.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Airmen on Yokota Air Base participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise, Service members in Australia go on a tour aboard USS Ashland, and Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 3 conduct helicopter visit, board, search and seizure training.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 03:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 16, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Australia
    Philippine Sea
    Indonesian National Armed Forces

