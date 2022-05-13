June 17th 2022, Osan is hosting a spades tournament with hopes of becoming the largest spades tournament in the world.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 02:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69199
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108973324.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Juneteenth Spades Tournament, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT