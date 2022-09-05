Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JAG Talk - Episode 49: Legalman of the Year & Service Member of the Year

    JAG Talk - Episode 49: Legalman of the Year & Service Member of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Chief Legalman Rebecca Duclayan talks with the finalist selected for the 2021 JAG Corps Legalman of the Year and Naval Legal Service Command Service Member of the Year competition. JAG OUTSTANDING LEGALMAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS: LN1 Phillip Farris – Carrier Strike Group 12, LN1 Bryan Lottes – Office of Naval Intelligence, and LN1 Tricia Timothy – Carrier Strike Group 2. NAVAL LEGAL SERVICE COMMAND SERVICE MEMBER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS: LN1 Shana Clark – Region Legal Service Mid-Atlantic, LN1Hailee Montes – Region Legal Service Northwest, and LN1 Dameon Smith – Region Legal Service Office Southeast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 11:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69194
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108971381.mp3
    Length: 00:52:30
    Year 2022
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAG Talk - Episode 49: Legalman of the Year & Service Member of the Year, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy
    legalman
    LN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT