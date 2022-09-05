JAG Talk - Episode 49: Legalman of the Year & Service Member of the Year

Chief Legalman Rebecca Duclayan talks with the finalist selected for the 2021 JAG Corps Legalman of the Year and Naval Legal Service Command Service Member of the Year competition. JAG OUTSTANDING LEGALMAN OF THE YEAR FINALISTS: LN1 Phillip Farris – Carrier Strike Group 12, LN1 Bryan Lottes – Office of Naval Intelligence, and LN1 Tricia Timothy – Carrier Strike Group 2. NAVAL LEGAL SERVICE COMMAND SERVICE MEMBER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS: LN1 Shana Clark – Region Legal Service Mid-Atlantic, LN1Hailee Montes – Region Legal Service Northwest, and LN1 Dameon Smith – Region Legal Service Office Southeast.