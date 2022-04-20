Osan Air Base Command Chief Master Sergeant Justin Apticar gives a goal for his airmen on Osan AB April 20, 2022. CMSgt Apticar was invited onto the radio by Chief Master Sargent Joseph Bogdan to talk about leadership strategies. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69185
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108967475.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Own It - Shirt Dirt, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
