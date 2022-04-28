Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM - Shirt Dirt!

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    Osan Air Base Master Sergeant Joby Mathews gives an update about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month on Osan AB April 20, 2022. MSgt. Mathews shares military wide news every month for his on air broadcast - Shirt Dirt. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
    This work, SAAPM - Shirt Dirt!, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    SAAPM
    Shirt Dirt

