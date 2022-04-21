The United States Army Garrison Casey host’s the softball league on U.S.A.G. Casey April 21, 2022. The different teams will be comprised of units of U.S.A.G. Casey. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69182
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108967472.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey Softball Sign-up, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT