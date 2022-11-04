The United States Army Garrison Humphrey’s Vet Clinic spreads awareness on tick season on U.S.A.G. Humphreys April 11, 2022. Personnel can submit their ticks to their local vet clinic to be examined for any diseases. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69181
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108967466.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TICK AWARENESS, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT