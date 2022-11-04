Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TICK AWARENESS

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    The United States Army Garrison Humphrey’s Vet Clinic spreads awareness on tick season on U.S.A.G. Humphreys April 11, 2022. Personnel can submit their ticks to their local vet clinic to be examined for any diseases. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 21:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    This work, TICK AWARENESS, by A1C Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Health
    Camp Humphreys
    Tick Awareness
    Tic Awareness

