Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departed San Diego, May 3, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). The Pacific Partnership 22 team will work with host nation counterparts and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response processes and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 22:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69175
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108964383.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 MAY 2022 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT