    5 MAY 2022 TFNEWSCAST

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) departed San Diego, May 3, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22). The Pacific Partnership 22 team will work with host nation counterparts and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response processes and procedures.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69175
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108964383.mp3
    Length: 00:01:21
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 MAY 2022 TFNEWSCAST, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    USNS MERCY
    INDO-PACIFIC
    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2022
    CFT73
    humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission

