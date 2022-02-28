Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collaborating on Dizziness & Vision (Ep. 8)

    Collaborating on Dizziness & Vision (Ep. 8)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    This Brain Injury Awareness Month, Picking Your Brain, introduces the revised Dizziness and Vision Clinical Recommendation and discusses how it helps medical providers treat overlapping symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury or TBI. In addition, this episode features special guests from both the Vision and Hearing Centers of Excellence, the Deputy Assistant Director of Research & Engineering, Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, and others.

    For more information on the Defense Health Agency's Centers of Excellence, visit www.health.mil/Military-Health-T…ers-of-Excellence.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process.

    For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 16:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69172
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108961102.mp3
    Length: 00:10:24
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborating on Dizziness & Vision (Ep. 8), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Military Health
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion
    Defense Health Agency
    Warrior Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT