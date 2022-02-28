This Brain Injury Awareness Month, Picking Your Brain, introduces the revised Dizziness and Vision Clinical Recommendation and discusses how it helps medical providers treat overlapping symptoms associated with traumatic brain injury or TBI. In addition, this episode features special guests from both the Vision and Hearing Centers of Excellence, the Deputy Assistant Director of Research & Engineering, Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, and others.
For more information on the Defense Health Agency's Centers of Excellence, visit www.health.mil/Military-Health-T…ers-of-Excellence.
Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process.
For more information about TBICoE, visit our website at Health.mil/TBICoE.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 16:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69172
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108961102.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaborating on Dizziness & Vision (Ep. 8), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT