    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 23: Operation Barbarossa

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Master Sgt. Phillip Fenrick joins the NCO Journal to discuss his recently published article, "Operation Barbarossa: A Lesson in Hubris and Strategy."

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 11:21
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
