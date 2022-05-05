Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 8

    Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode eight of the Fort Lee Podcast, Al Williams, housing division chief for Fort Lee, Virginia, discusses recent and upcoming renovations, procedures, and new policies of the high quality, safe and secure housing on base. The Army’s goal is for every installation to offer Soldiers and families a high quality of life with appropriate services, programs and facilities in which to live, work or train.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69163
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108957178.mp3
    Length: 00:28:03
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 8, by SFC Chad Menegay and Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    housing
    facilities
    community
    modernization
    safe and secure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT