Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 8

In episode eight of the Fort Lee Podcast, Al Williams, housing division chief for Fort Lee, Virginia, discusses recent and upcoming renovations, procedures, and new policies of the high quality, safe and secure housing on base. The Army’s goal is for every installation to offer Soldiers and families a high quality of life with appropriate services, programs and facilities in which to live, work or train.