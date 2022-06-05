In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker talks to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield School Liaison Officer Greg Cooke all about how to make the upcoming PCS season easy for the elementary, middle, and high school students in your family. Listen on your favorite podcast app today! #ArmyPCS #PCSSeason
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69150
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108956456.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT