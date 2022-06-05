The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69150" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker talks to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield School Liaison Officer Greg Cooke all about how to make the upcoming PCS season easy for the elementary, middle, and high school students in your family. Listen on your favorite podcast app today! #ArmyPCS #PCSSeason