Table Talk: Ep 2 - Tactics for Training & Stress Management

Chris Bauchle is joined by friend Travis Bender to discuss their take on tactics for training and stress management in the department.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 20:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69133
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108952837.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:00
|Artist
|Chris Bauchle
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
