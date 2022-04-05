Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Table Talk: Ep 2 - Tactics for Training & Stress Management

    Table Talk: Ep 2 - Tactics for Training & Stress Management

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Bauchle 

    Air Force Fire Emergency Services

    Chris Bauchle is joined by friend Travis Bender to discuss their take on tactics for training and stress management in the department.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 20:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69133
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108952837.mp3
    Length: 00:58:00
    Artist Chris Bauchle
    Album The FireDawg Podcast
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Table Talk: Ep 2 - Tactics for Training & Stress Management, by SMSgt Christopher Bauchle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3E7XX Fire Protection

    stress
    firefighter
    tactics

