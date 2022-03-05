Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Today 15

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    This episode discusses OSI's role in Sexual Assault Investigations with Special Agent Meggan McMains, Course Director for the Sex Crimes Investigations Training Program at the Special Investigations Academy, Glynco, Ga.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69119
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108948527.mp3
    Length: 00:27:02
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
