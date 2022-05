Marine Minute: Customer Satisfaction Survey

I'M SERGEANT BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE CUSTOMER SATISFACTION SURVEY, OR C-S-S, IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT PARTS OF THE MILITARY RELOCATION PROCESS. THE SURVEY PROVIDES THE D-O-D FEEDBACK ON YOUR MOVING EXPERIENCE AND ALLOWS YOU TO SCORE YOUR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE PROVIDER, WHICH WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT THAT MOVER'S FUTURE BUSINESS WITH THE D-O-D.



AFTER YOU'VE COMPLETED YOUR MOVE, YOU SHOULD COMPLETE THE EIGHT QUESTION EVALUATION WITHIN THE DEFENSE PERSONAL PROPERTY SYSTEM, OR D-P-S, WHICH IS THE SYSTEM YOU USE TO SUBMIT YOUR P-C-S MOVE. YOU'LL RECIEVE REMINDER EMAILS AFTER YOUR SHIPMENT IS CHECKED AS DELIVERED. YOU HAVE ONE YEAR FROM THE DAY YOUR SHIPMENT IS DELIVERED TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY. THE SOONER YOUR SHIPMENT IS SCORED, THE SOONER YOUR SCORE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE.



TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY, LOG IN TO THE D-P-S HOMEPAGE THROUGH MILITARYONESOURCE.MIL. YOU CAN ALSO COMPLETE THE SURVEY BY CALLING THE HELP DESK NUMBER LISTED ON THE SITE.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.



