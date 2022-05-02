The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development and the United Nations Children’s Fund continues to build upon its ongoing COVID-19 response in Thailand, The U.S. and Indian navies concluded at sea bi-lateral operations off India's West Coast, and the U.S. Mission in India has released a video message to celebrate 75 years of U.S.-India relations.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69109
|Filename:
|2205/DOD_108946300.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 02, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
