Pacific Pulse: May 02, 2022

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development and the United Nations Children’s Fund continues to build upon its ongoing COVID-19 response in Thailand, The U.S. and Indian navies concluded at sea bi-lateral operations off India's West Coast, and the U.S. Mission in India has released a video message to celebrate 75 years of U.S.-India relations.