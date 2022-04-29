Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 64: Crime Fiction, Executive Direction and Classical Music

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Mr. Timothy Sakulich, the Executive Director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, joins the podcast to discuss problem solving, the art of subtraction and what makes Scandinavian crime fiction so captivating.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:11
    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

