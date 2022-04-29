Lab Life - Episode 64: Crime Fiction, Executive Direction and Classical Music

Mr. Timothy Sakulich, the Executive Director of the Air Force Research Laboratory, joins the podcast to discuss problem solving, the art of subtraction and what makes Scandinavian crime fiction so captivating.
