    Col. Marco Schiattoni remarks on ITAF Museum

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian Air Force Base Commander, talks about the ITAF Museum open house at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Apr. 14, 2022. The ITAF Museum open house allowed those to visit the museum and learn about Aviano's history with help from the 31st Fighter Wing Historian and ITAF Airman. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 06:15
