Tips for the Trade - DOL VETS Leadership

On this episode of the NVTI Podcast Series, learn about the future of VETS, including the HVRP and JVSG program. A special guest highlights their leadership role and exciting new initiatives underway at VETS. If you have questions for DOL VETS, visit the Making Careers Happen for Veterans: Community of Practice and post under the topic !! Ask a Fed !!
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|69072
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108939043.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:36
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
