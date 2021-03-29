Tips for the Trade - DOL VETS Leadership

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    On this episode of the NVTI Podcast Series, learn about the future of VETS, including the HVRP and JVSG program. A special guest highlights their leadership role and exciting new initiatives underway at VETS. If you have questions for DOL VETS, visit the Making Careers Happen for Veterans: Community of Practice and post under the topic !! Ask a Fed !!

    Category: Interviews
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Employment
    Veterans
    Military Spouses
    DOL
    Transitioning Service Members
    DOL VETS

