Tips for the Trade - DOL VETS Leadership

On this episode of the NVTI Podcast Series, learn about the future of VETS, including the HVRP and JVSG program. A special guest highlights their leadership role and exciting new initiatives underway at VETS. If you have questions for DOL VETS, visit the Making Careers Happen for Veterans: Community of Practice and post under the topic !! Ask a Fed !!