Law enforcement representatives from several West African nations joined U.S. Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Marines and a team from the Environmental Security Program of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on board the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) to conduct operations to stop suspected illegal fishing and convergent crimes in the waters along the coast of West Africa from March 18 – April 12.
04.26.2022
|04.26.2022 10:13
|Newscasts
|69068
|2204/DOD_108936766.mp3
|00:01:11
|2022
|BW, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, AUDIO (French): AFRICOM and law enforcement cooperation enhances maritime security in West Africa, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRICOM and law enforcement cooperation enhances maritime security in West Africa
