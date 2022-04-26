Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUDIO (English): AFRICOM and law enforcement cooperation enhances maritime security in West Africa

    BW, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Audio by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Law enforcement representatives from several West African nations joined U.S. Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Marines and a team from the Environmental Security Program of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on board the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) to conduct operations to stop suspected illegal fishing and convergent crimes in the waters along the coast of West Africa from March 18 – April 12.

    This work, AUDIO (English): AFRICOM and law enforcement cooperation enhances maritime security in West Africa, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

