NCO Journal Podcast Episode 22: Mission Command in Ia Drang Valley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69062" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

"The war in Vietnam challenged Army commanders for over a decade, and the Battle of Ia Drang Valley provides a critical case study to understand the relationship between mission command, mission success, and force preservation," argues Master Sgt. Jason E. Crawford as he joins the NCO Journal for a podcast to discuss his new article, "Mission Command in the Ia Drang Valley."