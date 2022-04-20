Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 22: Mission Command in Ia Drang Valley

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 22: Mission Command in Ia Drang Valley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    "The war in Vietnam challenged Army commanders for over a decade, and the Battle of Ia Drang Valley provides a critical case study to understand the relationship between mission command, mission success, and force preservation," argues Master Sgt. Jason E. Crawford as he joins the NCO Journal for a podcast to discuss his new article, "Mission Command in the Ia Drang Valley."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 15:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69062
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108935280.mp3
    Length: 00:30:50
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 22: Mission Command in Ia Drang Valley, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Podcast
    Vietnam
    Army
    War
    Nam
    Ia Drang
    Mission Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT