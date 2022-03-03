Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance Podcast: Healthy Relationships beyond the pandemic (Part 1)

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    Part 1: Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, discusses maintaining healthy relationships post pandemic with Dr. Paul Randolph, Director of Insight Christian Counseling on March 3, 2022.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 13:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69059
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108934203.mp3
    Length: 00:25:50
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance Podcast: Healthy Relationships beyond the pandemic (Part 1), by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

