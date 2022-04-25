Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. In the Philippines. the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, is providing an additional $350,000 to support ecosystem and community recovery as part of its overall response to Typhoon Odette, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade soldiers participated during a static line jump exercise during a bilateral jump training with the 36th Airlift Squadron, and Red Flag-Alaska 22-1 is scheduled to kick off this April.