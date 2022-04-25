Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. In the Philippines. the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, is providing an additional $350,000 to support ecosystem and community recovery as part of its overall response to Typhoon Odette, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade soldiers participated during a static line jump exercise during a bilateral jump training with the 36th Airlift Squadron, and Red Flag-Alaska 22-1 is scheduled to kick off this April.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 01:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69058
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108933705.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 25, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    philippines
    USAID
    1st airborne brigade
    japan ground self-defence force
    red flag alaska 21-2
    typhoon odette

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT