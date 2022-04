Suicide Prevention Spot - 52FW CC Colonel Hauck

30 second radio spot on suicide prevention featuring the voice of 52FW Commander Colonel Leslie Hauck.



HELLO, SABER NATION. I’M COLONEL LESLIE HAUCK, COMMANDER OF THE 52ND FIGHTER WING. AS A KEY PARTNER IN NATO’S DEFENSIVE ALLIANCE, SABER NATION, YOU HAVE BEEN CRUSHING IT, BUT KEEPING THIS KIND OF PACE CAN TAKE A TOLL ON OUR RESILIENCY AND THAT OF OUR FAMILIES. THIS IS NOT A BASE THAT GOES AT IT ALONE. REACHING OUT FOR HELP IS SOMETHING I DO EVERY DAY. IF YOU FIND YOURSELF STRUGGLING, CONTEMPLATING SELF-HARM OR EVEN SUICIDE, GIVE YOUR WINGMEN A CHANCE TO HELP. WE HAVE A FANTASTIC TEAM OF CHAPLAINS, MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDERS, FIRST SERGEANTS, SUPERVISORS AND COMMANDERS TO TAKE CARE OUR MOST IMPORTANT ASSET: THAT'S YOU.