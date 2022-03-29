30MAR22 TFNEWSCAST

A U.S. Navy P-8A from Patrol Squadron 47 (VP-47) and one KC-30A from Royal Australian Air Force No. 33 Squadron (RAAF 33) conducted the first ever operational Air-To-Air Refueling (AAR) between a U.S. Navy P-8A and a RAAF KC-30A on March 20.
