    30MAR22 TFNEWSCAST

    30MAR22 TFNEWSCAST

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.29.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    A U.S. Navy P-8A from Patrol Squadron 47 (VP-47) and one KC-30A from Royal Australian Air Force No. 33 Squadron (RAAF 33) conducted the first ever operational Air-To-Air Refueling (AAR) between a U.S. Navy P-8A and a RAAF KC-30A on March 20.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 00:41
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Australia
    Navy
    AAR
    Joint Task Operations

