    Path to Leadership - Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Audio by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton 

    20th Air Force Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton, 20th Air Force commander, and the commanders within 20th Air Force discuss their unique paths to leadership: mentors, struggles and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 00:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:48
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Path to Leadership - Part 1, by 1st Lt. Emily Seaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mentorship

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Mentors
    Wing Commanders

