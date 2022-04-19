Today’s Story: A New Multi-Role Rifle
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 15:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68989
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108923888.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2022, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT