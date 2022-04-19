Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the Oklahoma City Bombing 27 Years Later

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    On April 19, 1995, Ondré King was at work in the YMCA building in downtown Oklahoma City. Her one-year-old daughter, Rukiya, was in the nearby daycare. At 9:02 a.m., their lives changed as a bomb exploded, killing 168 people and wounding hundreds more. In this episode of Tinker Talks, Senior Airman Rukiya Turner, now a paralegal in the office of the 72nd Air Base Wing Staff Judge Advocate, and her mom sit down with us to talk about that day and how it affected their lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering the Oklahoma City Bombing 27 Years Later, by 2nd Lt. Leyinzca Bihlajama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Oklahoma
    USAF
    OKC
    AFMC
    AFSC
    TinkerAFB

