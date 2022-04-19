Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Portsmouth, New Hampshire
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 13:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68987
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108923634.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:50
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Portsmouth, New Hampshire, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT