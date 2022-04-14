Team USASAC - Ep. 2

In this episode of Team USASAC, we talk with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Chief Mission Support DIV G3, Lem Williams, about Excess Defense Articles (EDA) and how it plays a role in the organizations mission. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.
|04.14.2022
|04.18.2022 09:33
|Newscasts
|68973
|2204/DOD_108921262.mp3
|00:10:33
|2022
|Blues
|US
|3
|0
|0
|6
