Team USASAC - Ep. 2

In this episode of Team USASAC, we talk with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Chief Mission Support DIV G3, Lem Williams, about Excess Defense Articles (EDA) and how it plays a role in the organizations mission. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.