    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast - Interview with Mr. Charles Bowery - Ep. 1

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast - Interview with Mr. Charles Bowery - Ep. 1

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Audio by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Release Date: April 18th, 2022. Actionable History and CMH Overview-Interview with Charles R. Bowery

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 06:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68971
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108921158.mp3
    Length: 00:28:38
    Artist Interview with Charles R. Bowery Jr.
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Actionable History and CMH Overview
    Track # 1
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast - Interview with Mr. Charles Bowery - Ep. 1, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Center of Military History
    CMH
    US Army History

