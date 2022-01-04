LT Megan Martino talks with CDR Abby Surbella and LN1 (now LTJG) Chelse Wilson about their experience with the Career Intermission Program. The Career Intermission Program allows Officers and enlisted Sailors the ability to transfer out of the active component and into the Individual Ready Reserve for up to 3 years while retaining full health care coverage and base privileges. UPDATE: NAVADMIN 089/22 announced a legislative revision that reduces the Career Intermission Program service commitment, specifically, that CIP participants will payback one month, instead of two, for every month of program participation. This applies to all applications made after 27 December 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68963
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108919285.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, JAG Talk - Episode 48: Career Intermission Program, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT