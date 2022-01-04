Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 48: Career Intermission Program

    04.01.2022

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    LT Megan Martino talks with CDR Abby Surbella and LN1 (now LTJG) Chelse Wilson about their experience with the Career Intermission Program. The Career Intermission Program allows Officers and enlisted Sailors the ability to transfer out of the active component and into the Individual Ready Reserve for up to 3 years while retaining full health care coverage and base privileges. UPDATE: NAVADMIN 089/22 announced a legislative revision that reduces the Career Intermission Program service commitment, specifically, that CIP participants will payback one month, instead of two, for every month of program participation. This applies to all applications made after 27 December 2021.

