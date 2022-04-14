Chaplains and Moral Leadership Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68957" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (LTC) Dan Kersey to talk about character development and moral leadership training. CH Kersey talks about the concept of "men without chests" from C.S. Lewis' The Abolition of Man and how virtue ethics can help guide Chaplains as they undertake moral leadership training.



CH Kersey Book recommendations:

1. Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle

2. The City of God - Saint Augustine

3. Summa Theologica - Thomas Aquinas

4. The Discarded Image and The Abolition of Man - C.S. Lewis

5. Deeper Heaven - Christiana Hale

6. After Virtue - Alasdair MacIntyre

7. Resurrection and Moral Order - Oliver O'Donovan

8. Philosophy for Understanding Theology - Diogenes Allen

9. The Rise and Triumph of The Modern Self - Carl Trueman

10. Valley of Vision