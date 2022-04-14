Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains and Moral Leadership Training

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Audio by Capt. Caleb McCary 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (CPT) Caleb McCary and CH (MAJ) Delana Small host CH (LTC) Dan Kersey to talk about character development and moral leadership training. CH Kersey talks about the concept of "men without chests" from C.S. Lewis' The Abolition of Man and how virtue ethics can help guide Chaplains as they undertake moral leadership training.

    CH Kersey Book recommendations:
    1. Nicomachean Ethics - Aristotle
    2. The City of God - Saint Augustine
    3. Summa Theologica - Thomas Aquinas
    4. The Discarded Image and The Abolition of Man - C.S. Lewis
    5. Deeper Heaven - Christiana Hale
    6. After Virtue - Alasdair MacIntyre
    7. Resurrection and Moral Order - Oliver O'Donovan
    8. Philosophy for Understanding Theology - Diogenes Allen
    9. The Rise and Triumph of The Modern Self - Carl Trueman
    10. Valley of Vision

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68957
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108917569.mp3
    Length: 00:24:14
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplains and Moral Leadership Training, by CPT Caleb McCary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ethics
    chaplain
    virtue
    moral leadership training

