    Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight the new AANHPI Community

    Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight the new AANHPI Community

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of who we are. Diverse and inclusive teams have a positive impact on our programs and projects and help us better deliver the mission.

    The newly formed Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Community Group is one example of how we are constantly working to create a workplace where everyone feels empowered to bring their full, authentic selves to work.

    In this episode, we have a candid discussion with members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Community Group about their experiences and how others can join their growing group.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68954
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108917117.mp3
    Length: 00:26:49
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Season 2: Inside the Castle
    Track # 19
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight the new AANHPI Community, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

