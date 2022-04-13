Inside the Castle - Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight the new AANHPI Community

At the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of who we are. Diverse and inclusive teams have a positive impact on our programs and projects and help us better deliver the mission.



The newly formed Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Community Group is one example of how we are constantly working to create a workplace where everyone feels empowered to bring their full, authentic selves to work.



In this episode, we have a candid discussion with members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Community Group about their experiences and how others can join their growing group.