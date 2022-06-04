Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Shawn Carns Final Episode of Warrior Wednesday

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2022

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    In case you missed it, here is Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the CSM of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, in the studio for his final farewell as a guest on @AFN Humphreys' Warrior Wednesday.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:13
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    AFN
    Leadership
    2ID
    AFN Humphreys

