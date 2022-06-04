CSM Shawn Carns Final Episode of Warrior Wednesday

In case you missed it, here is Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the CSM of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, in the studio for his final farewell as a guest on @AFN Humphreys' Warrior Wednesday.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 20:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:25:13
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
