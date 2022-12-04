Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Des Moines, IA
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 13:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68939
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108912581.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Des Moines, IA, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT