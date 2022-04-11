On this Pacific Pulse: the 37th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise, Balikatan, concluded April 8, 2022, the United States is contributing $7 million dollars to demining efforts in Sri Lanka, and the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable departs Sydney, Australia.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 02:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68923
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108909009.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 11, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT