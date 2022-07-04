On this episode of the Marne Report, Jenny Walker talks to two military children and two Child Youth Services care providers all about Month of the Military Child
Credit: Jenny Walker
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 11:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68917
|Filename:
|2204/DOD_108905964.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, The Marne Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT